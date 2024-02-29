Almost $5 million to save 'deteriorated' 150-year-old bridge

Council has agreed to pay another $4.7 million to finish the Bridge Mall redevelopment, which will now include salvaging a 150-year-old bridge.
The extra money is required due to the uncovering of the 1871-built brick and steel Yarrowee River bridge, found in a much more "corroded" state than initially anticipated.
It would cover replacing the bridge, removing asbestos, and consultant fees, as well as including a 10 per cent contingency if anything else is found.
The bridge's steel bars remain along with brickwork on the street across from the OPSM store, clothing store Messer and Opie, and an empty shop.
The redevelopment, which includes putting a one-way road through the mall and new landscaping as well as a new playground, was initially budgeted for $15 million, before council added another $3 million in 2023 - the total cost, fully funded by council is now $23 million.
Council quarterly report documents show an increase for a variety of capital funds totalling $6.7 million, with the largest sum for the Bridge Mall redevelopment project.
The piece of 1850s infrastructure was an interesting sight to see as construction continued at the mall, and councillors want to ensure it's maintained as much as possible, they said at Wednesday night's council meeting.
Mayor Des Hudson said the bridge had been submerged under soil for 40 years.
"We didn't know its condition," he said.
Cr Hudson said major projects have contingency plans.
"This will be structurally sound and hopefully be completed on time," he said.
Cr Hudson also assured there would be no "significant delays to impact traders".
Councillor Samantha McIntosh said the council needed to make sure it was doing its utmost to maintain the bridge.
"We need to make sure we don't just swoop in and it's gone," she said.
"Are we doing the best we can?"
Council's development and growth director Natalie Robertson said an archaeologist, heritage advisors and engineers were working on the bridge and included in the budget.
Ms Robertson said the bridge had "significantly deteriorated".
"Aspects of the structure have to be replaced to met today's standards," she said.
The bridge has to met a certifiable load standard, a different standard than 1850.
Cr Daniel Moloney welcomed the "due diligence" for the bridge repair.
In a media release, the council blamed "more contaminated than expected" material excavated during the works as well as the bridge for the budget bump.
The controversial project broke ground in July 2023 and in January celebrated the half-way mark.
In July 2023, mayor Des Hudson said there was "no guarantee" there wouldn't be any delays or budget issues.
The financial report discussed at council's meeting also showed a reduction in capital expenses totalling $5.4 million, including $2.3 million for landfill capping and $1.8 million for the Alfredton Community Hub.
