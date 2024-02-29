The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Almost $5 million to save 'deteriorated' 150-year-old bridge

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
March 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Details of the old bridge can be seen at Bridge Mall. Picture by Kate Healy
Details of the old bridge can be seen at Bridge Mall. Picture by Kate Healy

Council has agreed to pay another $4.7 million to finish the Bridge Mall redevelopment, which will now include salvaging a 150-year-old bridge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.