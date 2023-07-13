Council and the construction businesses involved in the redevelopment of the Bridge Mall are confident cost increases won't impact the project's budget.
The City of Ballarat met with construction team 2Construct and the Bridge Mall Business Association on Thursday to mark the beginning of the construction of the redevelopment.
The first stage of the redevelopment features a $1 million playground and removal of the main canopy, street furniture and pavers.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the development's budget and timeline should be met.
"Can we always guarantee that? No, we can't due to unforeseen circumstances but we will work has hard as we possibly can so that we can deliver as much of the project, if not all of the project, without having to come back to council," he said.
2Construct general manager Duncan McPherson said he was confident the project would met its budget despite increase in costs.
"The construction industry has pretty much stabilised at the moment," he said.
"We've paid all the deposits for the street furniture, paving and hard stone elements, so from that point of view the costs are locked down."
Cr Hudson and Mr McPherson said council had worked hard on getting good costings.
At this stage, the biggest challenge for the redevelopment is weather.
"Weather always has an impact but we've spoken at length with the designers," Mr McPherson said.
"We've spent a lot of time going through the project and the drawings to make sure hurdles that may be in front of us are eliminated."
Cr Hudson assured the bricks in the mall would be repurposed.
"There have been quite a lot of comments in regards to the pavers and bricks that have people's names on them," he said.
"We're going to pull all of those up sensitively and we will reuse them in another project. We recognise the history around that."
Controversy surrounded the project since it was proposed, but Cr Hudson said it was time for the council to make this investment.
"All you have to do is walk through the mall and look around at the total number of vacant shops," he said.
"If nobody did anything in this area, it would be death by 1000 cuts. We had to bite the bullet."
Business Association vice-president Shane Donnithorne said the project was years in the making.
"We started this conversation about six years ago, with the association and the council wanting to do something in this space," he said.
"For the last three years we've been planning. Now we're here today, it's exciting."
Traders shopfronts would have full access throughout the development with pedestrian dedicated walkways.
The redevelopment would be rolled out in four stages to reduce impact to traders and shoppers.
Major sections include the Bridge Mall section and the Green Street section.
Mr Donnithorne said the association was working with the construction team.
"We're advertising it as business as usual," he said.
"Get people to support local and connect with the traders association."
Night-time works were scheduled to also noise pollution for traders and shoppers during peak times.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
