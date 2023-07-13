The Courier
Ballarat's mayor Des Hudson says council needed to 'bite the bullet' for Bridge Mall

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
Council and the construction businesses involved in the redevelopment of the Bridge Mall are confident cost increases won't impact the project's budget.

