Ballarat's fireworks find a new date despite concerns

Ballarat's fireworks will be held on a new date from 2025, despite councillors saying they felt rushed into a decision and uninformed at Wednesday night's council meeting.
The first meeting for 2024, held Wednesday, February 28, sought to solve an issue raised in the community over December and January - fireworks.
In January, City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson spoke to The Courier about frustrations in the community over a lack of spectacle in town for New Year's Eve, saying the matter would be brought to council.
At Wednesday's meeting, a motion was put to councillors to move the fireworks display from the second week of the Summer Sundays series to New Year's Eve.
While some councillors wanted more details, others wanted to see a free event for the community.
Cr Amy Johnson raised concerns over a lack of planning for the event despite asking councillors to vote for the date.
Cr Johnson wanted a risk assessment and information on police presence or security.
She was informed a risk assessment would be done afterwards and police would be given plenty of time to organise themselves for the date.
Cr Johnson said it seemed back-to-front to organise an event this way.
"Have we actually done the work that we can put on this event safely?" she asked.
Cr Johnson said police were known to be heavily deployed on NYE.
She also wanted to know how the hospitality industry and other venues felt regarding this move.
Council's economy and experience director Martin Darcy said council regularly engage with the hospitality industry.
The average hotel occupancy for the late December period was 60 per cent, he said.
"There will be plenty of vacancies," he said.
The cost of the fireworks display, at this stage an estimate in the budget, was $38,000 for a 15-20 minute display, however it could cost as much as $45,000.
There would need to be further discussion on when the fireworks would be held on NYE, either family friendly earlier in the night or at midnight.
Councillor Samantha McIntosh also felt more time was needed for the motion.
"It would be good to get some feedback from the community," she said.
Councillor Ben Taylor asked if it could come back to council, but Cr Hudson said due to the nature of the date, a pyrotechnician needed to be secured now.
Cr Taylor said the fireworks would be unlikely to drive visitation.
"We're rushing a decision because we feel we have to," he said.
"We don't have all those details in front of us."
Councillor Tracey Hargreaves said she wasn't convinced "it's what people want".
Cr Johnson said she was concerned the event couldn't be held safely.
"I don't think you have done enough research to ask us to make a decision," she said.
Councillor Daniel Moloney, who seconded the motion, said it was "sad" a city the size of Ballarat didn't have a NYE fireworks event.
"The current day doesn't make sense, it doesn't gel well with the music event earlier in the day," he said.
"Nothing else is going on NYE."
The motion did carry and more details will be developed, including budget, the exact time, and location.
In a media release, council added other options were investigated.
"A drone show was estimated to cost between $250,000-$290,000 and would still be subject to wind conditions. Analysis showed that wind conditions on three out of the last four fireworks events would have resulted in the cancellation of a drone show," council said.
"A sound and light show was also estimated to cost about $250,000 and would not be as widely accessible to the public as it would require spectators to sit closer to the show."
