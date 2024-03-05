Police investigating pair of car fires across Ballarat

Two suspicious car fires spread to bushland overnight, with police called to both.
The first, at Finchs Road in Cardigan about 3.01am, involved a single-cab ute that was on fire when firefighters arrived, Fire Rescue Victoria confirmed.
The situation was quickly brought under control, with crews remaining at the scene to ensure safety.
Police were called, and the fire is considered suspicious.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the ute in Cardigan had been stolen from Hasties Lane, Ballan, on March 4, and anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
No one was hurt in that fire, they added.
About an hour later, the CFA responded to another car fire in Canadian near Wilson Street.
The fire spread to bushland and was quickly brought under control, with police also called to the scene, a CFA spokesperson confirmed.
Emergency crews have also been kept busy with several crashes in the past 48 hours, including a collision on Sago Hill Road in Bunkers Hill on March 3 about 9.30pm.
On March 4, a person was rushed to hospital after a crash in Hillcrest about 3.15pm on the Smythesdale-Snake Valley Road, before a motorcyclist lost control of his bike and was killed on the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh about 4pm.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing," police said.
"Anyone who witnessed the crash, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
