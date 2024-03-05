The Courier
How even an old brown sign to Ross Creek has Kowarsky wanting to know more

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 6 2024 - 8:00am
Printmaker Damon Kowarsky is showing his exhibition Of Land and Sky at Ross Creek Gallery in March. Picture @ross_creek_gallery on Instagram
FLAT farming plains in Ballarat disrupted by ancient volcanic activity have definitely sparked some ideas for Damon Kowarsky.

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

