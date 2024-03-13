Easier opportunities to return cans and bottles

In less than six months, Ballarat has recycled millions of bottles and cans through the McCallum depot centres - but there is still room to take on more.
Executive manager Matt Vallance said the program, which has been running since November, has exceeded expectations.
It was especially busy on Tuesday March 12, after the hot long weekend.
But they are waiting to see how resident's recycling habits change over winter.
"Its barbecue and festival seasons (now) ... it'll be interesting to see what happens when the cooler months hit," he said.
Mr Vallance said there had been a steady stream of people coming though the depot, some of them regulars, over the summer.
But he wanted to emphasise the Mitchell Park site has more capacity and often shorter drive-through lines.
The depot run by McCallum in Mitchell Park and Canadian have automatic sorting systems to help with large volumes of cans and bottles.
During the first year of operation, the two sites are collectively expected to recycle 19 million containers.
The bottles and glass are sent to facilities near Melbourne where they are turned into new bottles.
Over summer 40 pubs, restaurants and bowling clubs have been working with McCallum to return large quantities of cans and bottles through its new commercial system.
McCallum sends over dedicated bins for the containers and then pick these up and take them to be recycled.
As the 2024 football and netball seasons are approaching, Mr Vallance said some of the clubs in the region are coming on board.
This commercial program recycles 60,000 containers a month.
