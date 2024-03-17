The Courier
The Courier
Injured worker's condition improves after Ballarat mine collapse

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated March 17 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
A worker man injured in a mine collapse in Ballarat continues to recover in hospital. Picture by Kate Healy
A Ballarat man, critically injured in a mine collapse in Ballarat is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital as his recovery from the tragedy continues.

