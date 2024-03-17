Injured worker's condition improves after Ballarat mine collapse

A Ballarat man, critically injured in a mine collapse in Ballarat is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital as his recovery from the tragedy continues.
The 21-year-old was rushed to the Alfred Hospital after becoming pinned underneath fallen rocks at the Ballarat Gold Mine in Mount Clear just before just before 5pm on Wednesday, March 13.
On Sunday, March 17, the hospital confirmed his condition was no longer critical.
"This patient is in a serious but stable condition," a hospital spokeswoman said.
Another man, 37 year-old Kurt Hourigan from Bruthen in Victoria's Gippsland region, died in the collapse.
The collapse happened 500 metres underground and three kilometres from the mine's entrance, forcing 29 other miners to take refuge in a safety pod before being brought to the surface.
Speaking at Trades Hall in Ballarat following the news of the fatality, Australian Workers Union Victorian state secretary Ronnie Hayden said the union believed the incident should not have happened and the technical mining, called "air legging", shouldn't be used to do the type of work the miners were completing.
"We lost another worker and no worker should be injured or die at work," he said.
Mr Hayden also claimed the mine owners, Victory Minerals, had made the senior safety manager redundant and haven't replaced them.
But the owners hit back at the claims.
"The safety of our people on site is our first priority. No safety professionals working underground in the mine were made redundant in the recent restructure," a statement said.
"In fact, we increased safety professional resources within the underground. The roles and responsibilities of the redundant corporate managerial role were transferred to the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Manager, who reports directly to the CEO."
The mine's last safety audit was completed in February, 2024, the company said.
If this story has affected you, phone Lifeline for free on 13 11 14.
- WITH AAP
