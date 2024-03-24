Crews battle house fire in Snake Valley

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house in Snake Valley.
crews were called about 3.55pm on March 24 to the property on Laurence Drive, finding the house engulfed in flames.
Snake Valley CFA was first on scene, and immediately called for back-up.
A CFA spokesperson said four people were evacuated, and Ambulance Victoria was called to treat an elderly woman for smoke inhalation.
The fire was quickly brought under control by five CFA and FRV units, and firefighters were seen on the roof investigating.
Ambulance Victoria has been emailed for further information.
