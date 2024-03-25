The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

So are you allowed to park at the old John Valves site or not?

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated March 25 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People walk towards Eureka Stadium from the former John Valves site on Norman Street on March 24. Picture by Kate Healy
People walk towards Eureka Stadium from the former John Valves site on Norman Street on March 24. Picture by Kate Healy

While there was a huge crowd at Eureka Stadium for Sunday's Bulldogs-Gold Coast AFL clash, more surprising was the huge crowd in the former John Valves site nearby.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.