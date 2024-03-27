Hair raising experience to support families living with blood cancers

Eight students and staff from Ballarat High School are feeling the cold after having their heads shaved to raise money to support families living with cancer, and cancer research.
The eight, and about 30 others who chose to cut or colour their hair, were part of the school's biggest ever World's Greatest Shave.
Year 11 student leaders including Taryn, Emity and Tayla organised the event with the help of teacher Sarah Mackenzie.
Two students alone raised more than $2500 of the close to $7000 in funds raised for the Leukemia Foundation.
Student Maggie, the only girl to have her head shaved, said it was a bit overwhelming to have all eyes on her as her shoulder length hair was shaved.
"I think it's going to take a bit of getting used to," she said after the chop.
"I personally haven't been affected by blood cancer but I do know other people who have had other cancers . The Leukemia Foundation helps support families who have to deal with cancer ... and the less families who have to deal with it the better."
Ms Mackenzie said the World's Greatest Shave event was the first time the event had returned to the school since the COVID pandemic.
"It's been a number of years since we've done this and this is the biggest scale we have done it on," she said.
"In the past it might have been done during lunch but the kids were encouraged to come along during learning and wellbeing time."
School bands also played during the event and the year levels celebrated with a sausage sizzle.
