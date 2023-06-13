The Courier
Shaun Wilding raises $2200 for World's Greatest Shave

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 13 2023 - 4:40pm
Ten-year-old Shaun Wilding's beloved mullet has been shaved off in the name of helping people who are facing cancer.
JUNIOR footballer Shaun Wilding knew his mullet was special - he has even dedicated songs to his locks - but shaving it completely off proved more valuable than he had ever thought.

