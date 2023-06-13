JUNIOR footballer Shaun Wilding knew his mullet was special - he has even dedicated songs to his locks - but shaving it completely off proved more valuable than he had ever thought.
The 10-year-old raised $2200 for World's Greatest Shave after working hard for about a year to cultivate a flowing mane. His goal had been to hit $1000 and he had almost achieved it days out from his close shave.
Shaun's football club rallied to raise $700 within 24 hours to help make a big impact.
World's Greatest Shave boosts Leukaemia Foundation's work to support people facing blood cancer and drive research projects to better diagnose and treat blood cancer.
Shaun dedicated his mullet to the cause because he had lost loved ones to cancer.
