Ballarat Community Health shift Lucas GPs to Wendouree clinic

Ballarat Community Health will shift two of its GPs from its Lucas headquarters to its Wendouree clinic to better meet the needs of its patients.
It means regular GP services at Lucas will cease, but general practitioners will remain on site to run its specialist sexual and reproductive health, and women's health clinics.
Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy said it was a "business decision" to move the GPs from Lucas to Wendouree because up to 80 per cent of BCH's patients are from the Wendouree and Sebastopol areas.
"We want to continue to provide bulk billing clinics so general practice is affordable," Mr Duffy said.
"We know there's a lot of people who can't afford to go to see the GP."
Addiction specialists, pediatric clinics and allied health services will also continue to run from Lucas.
Mr Duffy said a new doctor had started at its Howitt Street clinic in Wendouree this week, and the Lucas GPs would transition to their new location between now and the start of July.
"The biggest issue for us is we still want to deliver bulk billing services and it's getting harder and harder. There has been an increase in the Medicare rebate of recent times but the 10 years prior to that there was no increase.
"We want to remunerate GPs effectively and simply there's just a gap. We don't want to charge a gap so we are in this predicament. If we stop doing this (providing bulk billing) there's only a few services in terms of bulk billing medical practices in Ballarat and they have decreased."
Mr Duffy said 75 per cent of people accessing Ballarat Community Health GP services at Lucas lived outside Alfredton and Lucas with patient data showing they lived right across Ballarat and travel.
"At Lucas nearly everyone drives there or is driven to see the doctor so we hope that this is not going to be a massive inconvenience."
