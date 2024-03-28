Lumen Christi pupils walk for water security in needy schools

Providing clean drinking water to children in schools in Samoa has been at the front of the minds of pupils from Lumen Christi Primary School.
Over the past few weeks they have been learning about water security including how children in many countries do not have access to clean drinking water.
On Thursday the whole school took part in a walkathon to raise money for Caritas Australia's Project Compassion appeal that will buy water tanks for schools in Samoa who do not have clean drinking water.
"The children have been learning about water justice and inequality and how some of the poorest people in the world, whole communities, have to gather water from quite polluted water sources in buckets," said foundation teacher and religious education leader Andrea Dillon.
"Then those children get sick and are not able to attend school ... so putting in water tanks changes lives."
The school's 325 pupils, staff and parents took part in the annual walkathon which raised just over $3800.
Senior students walked from the Delacombe school to the Victoria Park Playground while junior students met the older students on the south side of Victoria Park to walk the final distance.
"Our grade six buddies supported our preps, walking alongside them and it was a wonderful opportunity to chat and have a bit of a celebration for the end of term," Ms Dillon said.
