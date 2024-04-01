The Courier
Stawell Gift delays, Ballarat finalist on hold as storm hits track

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 1 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 2:08pm
Incredible scenes at Stawell's Central Park as a storm delays running of Stawell Gifts. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.
UPDATE 3.10pm: Stawell Gift officials have said the next track assessment will take place at 3.30pm. If the track is not fit, the next assessment is at 4.30pm and then 5.30pm.

