Life-changing potential in free women's health clinic to open mid-year

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 2 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:04pm
Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital is to house one of the state's first five free, comprehensive women's health clinics. The clinic is set to open on June 24, 2024.
EVEN the seemingly simple treatments to be made available in Ballarat's new, free women's health clinic can be "life-altering", obstetrician gynaecologist Natasha Frawley says.

