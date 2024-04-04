New details on road closures for first Ballarat Marathon running festival

BALLARAT Marathon organisers have moved to assure the inaugural, international-standard road running festival will not greatly impact traffic flow about the city.
Letter drops to households have begun, four weeks out from April 27-28 event, flagging high impact areas as Sturt Street, Wendouree Parade and Victoria Park.
Already, almost 3500 runners have entered the festival with most running in the Sunday headline event.
Lower Mair Street between Camp and Lydiard streets will be reduced to one lane, closed to traffic heading west, to allow runners a rare chance to run the historic streets on the road on both days.
The marquee event, the marathon, along with the half-marathon and 10-kilometre events will be run on the Sunday morning with road closures in place from 7am to 3pm.
The Saturday afternoon and evening program is all about the five-kilometre run - a distance made popular by the global Parkrun movement - and a mile (1600 metres) based at the bottom on Sturt Street between Grenville and Errard Streets.
All five events have been measured and approved to international standard, allowing athletes to clock qualifying times for major road events, which is predominantly marathons.
READ MORE:
Sturt Street will be closed in both directions for race times. On the Sunday, closures will impact travel in both directions between Grenville Street and the Ring Road.
Organisers have made clear that at the top, the closure will be before the turn-off to Ballarat Golf Club, allowing access for residents in the Insignia estate and golf club members via Golf Club Drive.
Stuart Street will be closed westbound for the block between Lydiard and Armstrong Streets from Friday April 26 to allow for set-up works in the start and finish precinct outside the front of Ballarat Town Hall.
An events precinct will be set up in Armstrong Street South, between Myer and the Town Hall where the annual winter ice rink is based.
Organisers are also finalising car parking options and advice for participants and festival-goers.
More: ballaratmarathon.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.