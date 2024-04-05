The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Dancing with Our Stars

Meet Ballarat's next ballroom extraordinaires dancing for a good cause

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 5 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dancing With Our Stars contestants Mitch Dower, Matt Ives, Lara Jean Marshall, Erin Harris, Paul McGourlay, Judy-Ann Quilliam, Charlie Begelhole, and Annie Alexander with dance teacher Shelley Ross. Picture by Kate Healy
Dancing With Our Stars contestants Mitch Dower, Matt Ives, Lara Jean Marshall, Erin Harris, Paul McGourlay, Judy-Ann Quilliam, Charlie Begelhole, and Annie Alexander with dance teacher Shelley Ross. Picture by Kate Healy

These ten stars have set their sights on helping people in Ballarat who are struggling to make ends meet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.