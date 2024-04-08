The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Experts share how to make the most of training before Ballarat Marathon

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 9 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eureka Health physiotherapist Grace O'Dwyer and osteopath Holly Dobbyn, both Stawell Women's Gift winners, say now is the time for smart tapering ahead of the Ballarat Marathon running festival. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Eureka Health physiotherapist Grace O'Dwyer and osteopath Holly Dobbyn, both Stawell Women's Gift winners, say now is the time for smart tapering ahead of the Ballarat Marathon running festival. Picture by Lachlan Bence

TAPERING, along with all the niggles starting to emerge, are the biggest concerns for runners across the city right now, allied health workers say, three weeks out from the inaugural Ballarat Marathon festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.