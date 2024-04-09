'Women are feeling unsafe and distressed': leaders urge all to take a stand

WE MUST all take a far more serious stand against gendered violence in our city, which is hurting, City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and Women's Health Grampians chief executive Marianne Hendron say.
The community leaders made a united front in the wake of a 21-year-old Sebastopol man fronting Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of 23-year-old Clunes woman Hannah McGuire.
Hannah's death is the third known case of a Ballarat woman alleged to have died at the hands of a male in this region in 2024.
Cr Hudson said it was important to remember Rebecca Young, Samantha Murphy and Hannah McGuire, whose lives allegedly ended "due to the behaviour and decisions of males". Both men charged with murder in the case of Ms Murphy and Ms McGuire are aged in their early 20s.
Ms Hendron said gendered violence was not a Ballarat-specific problem but had been highlighted in an intense couple of months for the region.
"This is gendered violence that has escalated to murder. I think this community is shocked by what has happened in the past two months," Ms Hendron said.
"...I think women are feeling unsafe and distressed by what's taken place.
"But I think men are also outraged and shocked and I think that men can plan a really important part.
"I think as a community trying to find a way forward, we are calling to action or just asking. It's not tolerated in ours or any other community."
Women's Health Grampians is the region's leading advocacy body for safe, respectful and equal communities.
Ms Hendron said evidence showed violence against women was driven by gender inequality and lack of respect.
She said members of any organisation - from council, to sporting clubs and businesses - needed to identify and call out sexist disrespect.
She said programs to prevent gendered violence in organisations and schools were carried out with varying seriousness.
The fact the man charged with Samantha Murphy's murder is 22 years old, and the man charged with Hannah McGuire's murder is 21 years old was "particularly concerning" for Ms Hendron.
"It shouldn't really matter what age a perpetrator is in the sense that, you know, it's what they do, that's the issue," Ms Hendron said.
"But it does feel particularly concerning that these are young people where there have been programs in place through schools and sporting clubs that we would hope help to address this at an earlier age.
"I think there's other forces at play...a deep inequality that still exists in terms of how women are treated."
Cr Hudson said steps were already underway for City of Ballarat to work closely with Women's Health Grampians on messaging for the city to move forward and take a stand.
As a male, Cr Hudson was outraged at the choices of those males alleged to have made atrocious acts in taking a woman's life. He said all males in the community had to be better in making the community a safer place for all.
"We have been in an unfortunate moment in time that the spotlight has been shone upon us with three very tragic events. But I would say that we are still a very high functioning community," Cr Hudson said.
"We are a very proud community. We're a very resilient community.
"We're a community that wraps our arms around each other in times of crisis...Talk to any person in the street. They will tell you that Ballarat is a very proud tradition.
"These are just three moments of madness that have taken place, but it does not reflect what we are about who we are or what we stand for."
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).
Lifeline 13 11 14
MensLine 1300 789 978
