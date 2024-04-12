The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

State government 100 per cent committed to 1000 new free CBD car parks, minister says

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 12 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cars parking on Lydiard Street. File photo
Cars parking on Lydiard Street. File photo

Ballarat was promised 1000 free car parks in 2018 and the government still has not decided where they will go.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.