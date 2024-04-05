The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Creswick Road carpark's new use almost ready

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 5 2024 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old and new Officeworks buildings on Creswick Road. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Old and new Officeworks buildings on Creswick Road. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The saga of the Creswick Road car park, which is now a new Officeworks building, is coming to an end as the big box store gets ready to open its doors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.