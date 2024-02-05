The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

New kinder teachers fast-tracked to help fill staff shortages

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated February 5 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kindergarten teacher and childcare centre manager Bobbi Cox with Octavia and Sage Hopkins. Picture by Darren Howe
Kindergarten teacher and childcare centre manager Bobbi Cox with Octavia and Sage Hopkins. Picture by Darren Howe

An innovative new accelerated early childhood teaching degree is helping increase the number of kinder teachers amid a critical industry-wide shortage of qualified teachers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.