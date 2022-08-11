The Courier

ACU teaching students explore the new tech world of virtual reality and its potential in the classroom

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEACHING TECHNOLOGY: ACU education students Billie Barton and James Mowatt experience the virtual reality they could one day use in the classroom. Picture: Lachlan Bence

As more technology is used every day in classrooms, students can immerse themselves in different scenarios that enhance their learning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.