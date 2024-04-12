Former WWE superstar says Ballarat's part of vital shift in women's wrestling

THERE are nerves for Victoria Crawford in her wrestling re-debut and a large part of this is putting on a good show in Ballarat as part of an international move to make the industry safer for women.
Crawford, formerly known as Alicia Fox, has about 18 years experience in the ring and said wrestling has not been a business for women.
While there have been major shifts to promote women in wrestling at the highest levels there was still a long way to go to make it safe. She said Ballarat was an important step in creating change.
Ballarat will mark the first time Crawford will wrestle outside the WWE and under the Vix Crow brand. She was to wrestle Mickie James, one of the most prolific women's title winners, in James' all-female HER live event and pay-per-view streamed from Selkirk Stadium.
James has been vocal about promoting what women's wrestling can be, with a focus on athleticism and storytelling rather than the perception of popcorn matches or merely for male attention.
Crawford said this was also about helping to be a god role model and mentor for women coming up in the industry.
Since leaving the WWE, Crawford said she had particularly noticed an issue for women trying to find their way via the independent promotions. This included women forced to put their bodies online, due to lack of proper pay and in a bid to raise their profiles.
Crawford said there was a long road ahead for change, but elevating women in the right ways was a vital step.
"I'm definitely coming her to support Mickie and create a safer environment for us," Crawford said. "...There are so many layers each of us could talk about and it is hard when you get pigeon-holed."
Crawford said James, along with Lisa Marie Varon (known in WWE as Victoria) and SoCal Val - who were in Ballarat - along with now-TNA producer Gail Kim, were working hard to change the industry for women.
She said these were messages that could translate to any industry or business.
"Having women you notice as a safe guard can hopefully allow women to open up more because we don't know what's going on otherwise," Crawford said. "We want full empowerment."
Crawford is part of daily meet and greets at Ballarat Mining Exchange for the global Starrcast convention in what is the first time this convention has been held outside the United States.
Seventy-year-old Queensland woman Vee made the trip interstate because she has been a wrestling fans since her childhood, in the days of Australian wrestling legend Mario Milano.
"I love the artistry and sportsmanship," Vee told The Courier. She spent Friday busy at meet-and-greets but is most looking forward to seeing WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart's show - he is one legend she is yet to meet.
