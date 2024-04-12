The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Former WWE superstar says Ballarat's part of vital shift in women's wrestling

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 12 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Crawford will re-debut as Vix Crow in Ballarat in a bid to help make wrestling a safer industry for women. Crawford has been known as Alicia Fox in a WWE career. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Victoria Crawford will re-debut as Vix Crow in Ballarat in a bid to help make wrestling a safer industry for women. Crawford has been known as Alicia Fox in a WWE career. Picture by Lachlan Bence

THERE are nerves for Victoria Crawford in her wrestling re-debut and a large part of this is putting on a good show in Ballarat as part of an international move to make the industry safer for women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.