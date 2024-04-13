We need to shift the dial: male leaders to start tackling gendered violence

THE CITY's advocacy body is tapping into its network to better educate men in confronting gendered violence in the community.
Committee for Ballarat has partnered with Women's Health Grampians for the Men's Initiative, a program to challenge harmful masculine stereotypes and culture.
Planning for the program was well-underway before what has been an horrific two months in the city, in which women have alleged to die at the hands of men.
Committee for Ballarat program lead Adele Nairn said the program had become increasingly pertinent to have males, and city organisational leaders, involved in the conversation.
Ms Nairn said Committee had a wealth of visionaries and men who had influence on other males in what was an all-of-community issue.
"For our motivation, we have this enormous network of leaders in the city and predominantly they are male," Ms Nairn said. "Women can't be one-out on this issue.
"Often when there is a type of traumatic crisis in Ballarat community leaders stand up and we saw this in a lovely way with the Forge and other businesses in the Bravo4Ballarat hashtag.
"Sometimes in this space of gendered violence, people are not sure what to do. We need to shift the dial and men need to be equal leaders in this space. There are no easy solutions for what we're trying to do - this is a wicked problem - but Women's Health Grampians is saying 'yes, this is what men can do'."
Women's Health Grampians masculinities and gender equity advisor Luke Baker will lead Men's Initiative. Mr Baker is the first male to be employed by a state women's health service and his position has been largely in response to changing the conversations on gendered violence.
The Grampians region - which takes in the Central Highlands, Pyrenees and Wimmera - has far higher rates of gendered violence that the state average and in some communities these rates are double the average.
Mr Baker said too often gendered violence was viewed as a women's problem but given men were overwhelmingly involved in inflicting violence, this was a men's problem too.
He made clear this was not a Ballarat problem, but a national problem, and while death was the worst outcome and drew the most attention, there was a lot more gendered violence that went unseen and unacknowledged in societies. This included sexist comments, degradation and a lack of respect towards women.
Mr Baker said research consistently showed what men could do, was call out this behaviour and better understand and identify outdated, rigid gender ideas of masculinity.
Men play a vital role in enhancing safe communities and they can have a unique and powerful role in safe and healthy communities.- Luke Baker, Women's Health Grampians
"Gendered violence is a problem of power dynamics...What can men do? Men can talk to each other about disrespect they see in the community and think about how to address this disrespect," Mr Baker said.
Committee for Ballarat and Women's Health Grampians have made clear Men's Initiative was not about reprimanding men, but helping to empower them in whatever space they might encounter disrespect for women.
Mr Baker said men who were surrounded by disrespect were more likely to give themselves permission to be violent.
"Science tells us there are men who only listen to other men," Mr Baker said. "Men play a vital role in enhancing safe communities and they can have a unique and powerful role in safe and healthy communities."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.