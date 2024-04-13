Emotions high as footballers, netballers pay tribute to Hannah McGuire

Hannah McGuire would have lined up as centre for her first return game with Clunes Football Netball Club in the season-opener against Waubra.
But on Saturday her club mates, opponents, the men's seniors and reserves footballers and supporters of both teams stood arm in arm to remember Ms McGuire, support her family and vow to take a stand against domestic violence.
On each player's arm were two armbands - a black one in memory of Ms McGuire and a white one for the White Ribbon Foundation.
Tears flowed as team mate Tia Stinchcombe placed the centre position bib Ms McGuire would have worn in the A Grade match into the centre circle of the netball court to start a minute's silence.
Among the crowd were Ms McGuire's parents Glenn and Debbie, long-time supporters of Clunes Football Netball Club where their daughter had played most of her junior netball. They and many others wore 'She Matters' shirts with Hannah's photo on them.
Just nine days earlier their hearts shattered when her body was found in a burnt-out car near State Forest Road in Scarsdale.
Following the minute's silence the presidents of each club - Clunes' Andrew Stinchcombe and Waubra's Simon Tol - called for their communities to step up and call out violence against women.
"Let's go away from this and make a change ourselves," Mr Tol said.
"We can all make a difference. We can all call that type of behaviour out. Look at the people standing, everyone behind each other here, so lets go as a community and really make a difference. If you get an opportunity to call any bad behaviour out, do that.
"Look at all the arms in arms. We are not going to tolerate violence against women."
Mr Stinchcombe said it had been a difficult week for the club and community. Ms McGuire had trained with team mates on the night before she died.
"We are trying to stamp out family violence .. it is something we definitely shouldn't stand for and by standing here today and the minute's silence we had in regard to Hannah hopefully we are as a community stepping forward in the right direction," he said.
Before the minute's silence, held at quarter time during the B grade netball and between the reserves and seniors football matches, Mr Stinchcombe said the push to stamp out violence against women was a cause "close to our heart at Clunes".
"It's a devastating reason why we are actually here today and it's something we definitely need to stamp out," he said.
The Clunes Magpies play an annual match against Learmonth to support the White Ribbon Foundation - a match created in memory of Sharon Siermans, a player and volunteer at both clubs, who was murdered in 2013.
Ms McGuire played for the Clunes Magpies throughout her junior netball career and was due to make her return for round one of the Central Highlands Football Netball League on April 13.
"Hannah came through playing juniors with us and this was going to be her first year back at the club after a couple of years away," Mr Stinchcombe said.
"She was very competitive back then, one of those once (they) get over the line they're very competitive and really want that ... win and success."
He said the club had rallied to support each other, and Ms McGuire's family, and he praised Waubra Football Club for their support in holding the memorial.
Other teams across the Ballarat and Central Highlands Football Leagues also paid tribute to Ms McGuire and the two other Ballarat women to have lost their lives in recent months - Samantha Murphy and Rebecca Young - conducting a minute's silence and wearing arm bands.
The tributes follow a rally on Ballarat on Friday night in which more than 1000 people marched through the city demanding an end to violence against women.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
