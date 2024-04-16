The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Education

Signing up: Teachers, students learn together as Auslan studies take off

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 17 2024 - 7:09pm, first published 5:30am
All pupils at St Francis Xavier Primary School including grade six students Matilda and Emma, and foundation student Jasper, are learning Auslan as a second language.Picture by Lachlan Bence
Teachers are learning Auslan alongside their students as growing numbers of schools adopt the visual language as part of their curriculum.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

