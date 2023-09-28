This Daylesford-based artist and deaf educator is looking forward to using Auslan to open up the Ballarat International Foto Biennale to a wider community.
Irene Holub will be hosting a tour of the People Power-Platon exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
Ms Holub said it was important for members of the deaf and hard of hearing community to have the opportunity to use Auslan to interact with art.
"They can understand through their language differently," she said.
"By presenting this tour in Auslan, it becomes more meaningful and engaging for the deaf community."
As an artist Ms Holub said she has a passion for sharing the stories behind the artwork.
Her art and advocacy sides have "worked hand in hand" for a long time.
"It's always been a part of who I am," she said.
"I want to make sure they have the opportunity to access these types of things."
This will be the fourth tour she has hosted at the art gallery over the last two years.
Ms Holub said the tour shows "the power of expression" to the community.
"Maybe art is new to them, and they get to learn about the artist's techniques and why they made this piece of artwork," she said.
Ms Holub said previous tour visitors have been very appreciative of the opportunity and sometimes it could be the first time they experience art in this way.
Foto Biennale chief executive Vanessa Gerrans as it was "extremely" important to have an accessible festival.
"We're really keen to reduce barriers for people living with a disability," she said.
"Galleries should be welcoming and safe spaces and the festival is no different, whether it's staged here [in the art gallery] or in the streets."
The free tour will be on October 8 at 2pm.
Bookings are required, tickets are available at the on the gallery website.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.