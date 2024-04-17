Finding a middle ground for 1860s Addington homestead and dream home

The owners at the centre of a heritage saga have resubmitted plans that will protect the property's heritage value while allowing modern living.
The Lintel Grange extension, at 127 Edmonston Road in Addington, will include a large bedroom with ensuite, rumpus room, two car garage, large meals area and kitchen, a living room, study, laundry, mudroom and two bathrooms.
The front of the old house, built in the 1860s, will remain. It includes four bedrooms and the entry foyer, as well a part of the basement.
The back end, including part of the basement and external stairs will be demolished.
It includes four rooms and all external parts in the demolition plan.
The plans also include a new terrace structure and pool behind the extended homestead.
The saga came to a point earlier this year, when the City of Ballarat council supported to seek a permanent heritage overlay.
The home had been called unsafe by a number of submissions against the heritage overlay.
The development was flagged by the council as possible heritage significance when the landowners applied for a demolition of the dwelling in 2023.
Speaking to The Courier about balancing heritage with modern living, Ballarat Real Estate general manager Allister Morrison said there were some fantastic examples of grand period homes in the city.
"There's a whole range of great period houses, predominantly located in Central Ballarat," he said.
Mr Morrison said while these homes were beautiful with many people admiring this style of house, there were challenges when it came to maintaining the houses.
"Not all period homes are created equal," he said.
"For example, some miners cottages and things like that are unlivable or hard and very expensive to renovate."
While externally a stunning part of Ballarat's rich history, other issues in older homes can include poor plumbing and electric issues and the houses can struggle to be heated in winter or cooled in summer.
"People can find the renovation prohibitive or houses are so old they're hard to bring back to their former glory," Mr Morrison said.
Given the medium ground found for the Lintel Grange House, Mr Morrison said it was the step in the right direction but should be a case by case situation.
"A balance has to be achieved because a lot of period homes don't necessarily accommodate contemporary modern living," he said.
"A compromise does need to be found where people can still utilise and appreciate the features of homes from that era but still be able to insert more contemporary living arrangements.
"There are a lot of examples around Ballarat where you have beautiful period facade but going inside, there is a contemporary extension."
