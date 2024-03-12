Demolition proposal for heritage Creswick Road property Osborne House

A demolition request has led to a discovery of a 'rare' example of early motoring housing in Ballarat by a renowned architect.
It is one of two heritage locations the City of Ballarat will focus on at its planning committee meeting on Wednesday, March 13.
One of the items is a dwelling which private owners had sought to demolish. In turn, the council will review whether the dwelling and outbuilding has heritage significance.
The house, referred to as Osborne House, is on 214 Creswick Road in Ballarat Central and an assessment has led council to put a hold on demolishing the 'significant' house and outbuildings.
The house was designed by the prominent and prolific Ballarat architect Percy Richards in 1912 for iron founder, Joseph Osborne.
Richards was also known for Provincial Hotel and Camp Hotel.
A heritage assessment found Osborne House was not only a "substantial and well-detailed Federation house that demonstrates the transition from the Queen Anne to Arts and Crafts style"; it also noted the house's exterior was "highly intact to its 1913 form."
The assessment was prepared by Landmark Heritage Pty Ltd based in Flemington.
"There are no other known examples of such a complete complex of Federation residential outbuildings in the City of Ballarat. The presence of both a stable and motor garage on the site demonstrates the transition to motor transport that occurred during the early twentieth century," the heritage assessment states.
The garage or 'motor house' is an "historically significant" early example of the transition from horse to motor transport in the early twentieth century.
The motor house wasn't a common building at the time because most people couldn't afford a motor car and stables and houses were still common use.
A permit for the brick built motor house was sought by Mr Richards in November 1913, along with a stable and stall.
The building can be seen from Creswick Road, and has a late Edwardian composition of "flat piers that oversail the parapet, and an ox-bow arched cornice just below them".
The assessment further notes "overall, Osborne House is an excellent example of Percy Richards' work."
Interim heritage controls are required to protect the buildings from demolition while a planning scheme amendment for permanent heritage controls is being prepared and considered for a site identified for permanent protection.
Councillors will vote to seek an Interim Heritage Overlay on the property.
The council will also discuss the Lintel Grange Homestead complex on Edmonston Road in Addington.
The complex has had an interim heritage overlay since September 2023 while permanent heritage protection was being sought.
Over 50 public submissions were made with 47 objecting the amendment for a permanent heritage overlay amendment.
Several submissions were calling the house unsafe for health reasons and for being in derelict condition.
The landowners indicated their willingness to work with council officers to retain as much of the house as possible.
The resolution from council workers was council officers have been working with the landowners and offered assistance to undertake the necessary technical assessment to determine the extent of issues with the existing homestead.
The complex was an early small farming enterprise built in 1860, with a longstanding connection to the Edmonston family.
More than 25 objective submissions were withdrawn after further consultation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.