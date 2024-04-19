The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Dancing with Our Stars

Why Annie Alexander is trading in the racetrack for the dance floor

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 19 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Racing's Annie Alexander preparing for the 2024 Dancing with our Stars season. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Alexander Racing's Annie Alexander preparing for the 2024 Dancing with our Stars season. Picture by Lachlan Bence

In eleven weeks, Annie Alexander will go from never learning choreography before to performing the foxtrot to a large crowd.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.