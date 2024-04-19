Why Annie Alexander is trading in the racetrack for the dance floor

In eleven weeks, Annie Alexander will go from never learning choreography before to performing the foxtrot to a large crowd.
As a mum, she said her fundraising efforts are driven by the work the Ballarat Foundation does for young people in the city.
The Courier sat down with Ms Alexander to talk about her dancing, fundraising journey and her love for racing.
Describe the last time you danced in front of a crowd.
"It has never happened," Ms Alexander said.
"I think Archie and I had a little twirl around the dance floor on our wedding, but certainly nothing planned or choreographed.
What made you want to be a part of Dancing With Our Stars?
"The Foundation does some incredible work and it's a privilege to be able to support them," Ms Alexander said.
"Getting to know a bit more about what they do has been really eye-opening.
"For me personally, speaking as a mother, is the work that they do with the disadvantaged children and giving these children the best opportunity to reach their full potential.
"It's programs that I just think are so important that I'm really pleased to be able to help and support."
Even things like the price of books can really add up and programs like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library can really help.
"It's something that I think we probably take for granted, being able to buy our children books, and for them being able to go to school prepared," Ms Alexander said.
"For some families, that's not a given and so those programs [Dolly Parton Imagination Library and back to school vouchers] are so special and so important.."
"For me fundraising is a no brainer, I find it very easy to talk about it because I really believe in it."
How long have you been in Ballarat and what brought you here?
"Since about 2015, so approaching nine years," Ms Alexander said.
"Work brought us here, I run the business side of Alexander Racing.
"I used to be a jockey back in England and Ireland, so I do ride a bit of track myself and I have my trainer's licence so I train a few jump horses."
If you are talking to people who have never been here before, what is something you tell them about to sell our city?
"I'm always defending Ballarat for the weather, which is I think it gets a unfair rap," Ms Alexander said.
"I love it, I'm a country girl at heart and we're out here in the countryside, but we've got the city 10 minutes from our door and you've got everything that you need."
You are taking on the foxtrot for this dancing challenge, how have rehearsals been going?
"It's exceptionally hard," Ms Alexander said.
"I knew it was going to be hard. I'm not a dancer and I have no dance experience whatsoever so I knew it was going to be a challenge.
"One thing that's really surprised me is that I'm enjoying it, I'm not good at all but I'm really enjoying the challenge."
The great part about Shelley Ross is she has all these tips and tricks ... I am sure she will whip you into shape in no time.
"The most amazing thing about Shelley and my partner Rob Powell is their endless patience," Ms Alexander said.
"I think I would have lost my patience and I would be very frustrated with myself if I was them."
To help her reach her fundraising goals Ms Alexander has two upcoming events.
On Sunday April 28, they have an open morning at Alexander Racing.
The event is free and there will be a silent auction to help raise funds for the Ballarat Foundation.
Ms Alexander will also be running a raffle for five per cent ownership of one of their racehorses.
