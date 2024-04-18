Laundromat fire quickly brought under control

Firefighters used breathing gear to quickly put out a fire in a dryer at a Macarthur Street laundromat.
Crews were called about 5pm, finding large amounts of smoke.
Neighbouring businesses were quickly evacuated and the fire was brought under control within minutes.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said the fire was contained to the dryer and the immediate area around it, with only minor smoke damage reported.
Crews remained on the scene to check the roof and make sure the fire had not spread.
Soon after the fire was declared under control, crews were called to a collision near the corner of Gregory Street and Creswick Road.
