The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Business to plead guilty over workplace bullying

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 22 2024 - 3:24pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celsius Heating and Cooling. Picture from Google Maps
Celsius Heating and Cooling. Picture from Google Maps

A Ballarat-based heating and cooling company at the centre of a workplace bullying investigation will plead guilty to breaches of occupational health and safety.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.