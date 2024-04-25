Emotional chance for Maori man to respect and represent his culture at Arch

OVERCOME by emotion in the moment, proud Cook Island Maori man David Lee Pirangi performed the haka at the Arch of Victory on Anzac Day.
Mr Pirangi unexpectedly found the names of New Zealand soldiers on the honour roll by the Arch, after the commemorative service, and asked organisers whether he could perform the ceremonial dance as a sign of respect.
Many people who were lingering after the service became caught up in the emotion, too.
"My great-grandfather from the Cook Islands, he was in the war with New Zealand - he was an Anzac. I just saw the New Zealand names in Ballarat and I didn't think there was New Zealanders represented here and I got a bit emotional when I saw it," Mr Pirangi said.
"I just thought I would do it out of respect and to represent my culture as well, New Zealand and the Cook Islands."
Mr Pirangi has been living in Ballarat for four years, but this was the first time he had noticed the connection. He wanted no fuss, only the chance to be in the moment in showing his respect.
The annual Arch of Victory morning commemorative service has developed a tradition in sharing the stories of Ballarat's WWI service personnel represented in the Avenue of Honour, which at 22 kilometres long, is Australia's longest commemorative stretch.
The 2024 service read aloud the names of 17 men, of no known grave, who are named on memorials rarely visited by Australians across the world.
Four of these men also had brothers who died in WWI, such as Lawrence Tait who had enlisted towards the end of the war and became ill. He died off the coast of South Africa, three weeks before the war's end. His brother, who had been seriously gassed, died two weeks later near England.
For Ballarat High School students and sisters Naomi and Leah Ross, the Arch of Victory was a special service to remember all who had served
"Especially as Ballarat High School kids, we're right next to the Arch, we even have the Arch Learning Centre named after the Arch," Naomi, who is in year 12, said.
"It's an honour for high school students to be learning with the Arch out the window every day at school. It was definitely special especially because it's my last year here in uniform."
Also with a rare chance to visit in uniform were crew from HMAS Ballarat II, including Lieutenant Commander Russell Smith, Able Seaman Charley Klaster and Seaman David Williamson.
This was Able Seaman Klaster's first chance to share an Anzac Day with family, of which some were in Ballarat, since she started service. For Seaman Williamson, whose partner's sister was a teacher in Ballarat, this was an honour to visit the town he represented in service on such a special day.
Lieutenant Commander Smith said to be in Ballarat on Anzac Day was rare and special for the crew.
"For me, it's an honour and a privilege to be representing HMAS Ballarat in Ballarat on Anzac Day; it was certainly something we wanted to do," Lieutenant Commander Smith said.
"It's a great day to get out and actually receive some appreciation. You only get it once a year. It's great to get out with the public and share it and to meet young kids who might want to join the defence forces one day."
HMAS Ballarat II is the only active Australian surface combatant to be named after a Victorian city.
