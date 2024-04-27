A tribute to a Ballarat legend in this week's Letters to the Editor

The tribute to the bravery of Corporal Leslie ('Bull') Allen in The Courier was a timely reminder of the compassion and kindness extended by Mr Allen to my father, Colin Hatfield Armstrong.
Both men were in hospital at the time - my father died on April 15, 1982.
One difficult morning, dad was encouraged to sit in a chair, but he was so uncomfortable, we were endeavouring to place him back in the bed.
Bull Allen was passing by and witnessed us struggling.
He came into the room, he lifted my dad as gently as a child, saying 'here we go old soldier' - an indelible memory of two ill old men, both fought for our country, brave soldiers forever.
They shared a few words and I heard Dad mention 'baksheesh' in Arabic (money). They both laughed .
My respect and appreciation to the remaining members of Mr Allen's family.
Jean McKinnon, Lake Wendouree.
A month ago, V/Line put new lights in to shine a spotlight on the clock tower and other lights for the small car park near the taxi rank.
The lights however, including the large spotlight, never turn off. 24 hours a day the power sapping lights are costing taxpayers a fortune in electricity.
Today I was so frustrated that I approached one of the V/Line staff members and told him of the situation. He replied that it was nothing to do with the station staff and they don't control the lights being permanently on.
So, we the taxpayers are paying for vast electricity usage and no one at V/Line cares.
This is outrageous.
Paul Gilbert, Ballarat.
I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the people of Ballarat for their efforts in the 2024 Memory Walk and Jog which took place on Sunday, April 21 at Lake Wendouree, Ballarat.
It was wonderful to see the community of Ballarat rally in support of people living with dementia, their families and carers, with over 300 locals and visitors turning up to walk, jog and run the course.
My thanks to everyone who helped make this event such a success - to the people who walked, ran, jogged, donated and volunteered, thank you. It would not have been possible without your support.
The community helped to raise an impressive $50,000 which will help us provide invaluable support services, education and resources for those impacted by dementia.
There are more than 421,000 people of all ages living with dementia in Australia. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to increase to more than 812,500 by 2054.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death for women.
We encourage any Ballarat locals unable to participate this time to consider organising their own group or individual walk or jog, with a MyWay event.
More details can be found online.
Maree McCabe AM, CEO Dementia Australia
