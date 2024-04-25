Major Mexican food chain sets opening date for Wendouree

The battle of Ballarat Mexican takeaway is launching soon in Ballarat as a popular chain restaurant sets the opening date for Wendouree.
Popular Mexican restaurant Guzman y Gomez will be opening on April 30.
The restaurant and drive-through is on the Gillies Street side of Stockland Wendouree car park.
Construction on the site started in August 2023 along with other upgrades at the Stockland shopping centre.
The restaurant was supposed to be finished in November 2023.
The other side of Ballarat won't be missing out, with the food company planning a second location in Sebastopol.
This site is expected to open on Albert Street at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.
The brand has been expanding into regional Victoria with a site in Bendigo, with another in the planning process, as well as locations in Mildura and Geelong.
