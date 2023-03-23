Plans have been revealed for two new drive-through convenience food stores in Sebastopol.
Signs alerting residents a Mexican food chain was coming to the area have been up for a number of weeks, with official planning documents now before the City of Ballarat.
Planning documents, put together by Tract, confirm the site for the new Guzman y Gomez Mexican takeaway restaurant will be at 222 Albert Street and 2 Ophir Street, next to the Sebastopol Coles.
Two lots will be combined to make way for the two food venues.
The store currently on the site, Launch It 4x4, would be demolished.
The chain has over 20 locations close to Melbourne. The only regional venue currently open is in Bendigo.
The Guzman y Gomez venue will be 248 square metres and could cater for up to 50 patrons inside.
The restaurant will open at 10am, seven days a week and on Sunday to Wednesday the restaurant will close at 11pm.
Between Thursday and Saturday the restaurant will remain open until 2am.
Included in the plans are an outdoor seating area which is located at the rear of the property "furthest from residential land" and is included within the liquor consumption licence.
The second venue will be 80 square metres and will accommodate up to 20 patrons.
This site is expected to be open from 6am to 10pm.
The venues will be accessible via both Albert and Ophir Streets.
Distance between the two buildings was described in the planning documents as generous which Tract said would reduced the "visual bulk, minimising a continuous sheer wall presentation".
The two restaurants will share 21 car parking spaces, including on disability parking space.
Nine bike parking spaces are available.
The planning documents state two pedestrian crossings will be included in the plans to increase the safety of customers.
Materials used will be "complementary to the surrounding commercial and residential character" and a fence and landscaping will be used to help reduce noise pollution.
Tract said in the documents the restaurants would help "accommodate population and economic growth in Sebastopol".
The traffic report put together by one mile grid states the expected traffic levels "will be assimilated into the surrounding road network".
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
