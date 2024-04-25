The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Opinion

'Hold each other accountable': how to help stamp out violence against women

By Elizabeth Jewson
Updated April 25 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Jewson, chief executive officer of WRISC family violence service in Ballarat. Picture: Kate Healy.
Elizabeth Jewson, chief executive officer of WRISC family violence service in Ballarat. Picture: Kate Healy.

I woke that Monday morning to the news another woman had been the fatal victim of brutal violence in the Ballarat community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.