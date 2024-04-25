'Hold each other accountable': how to help stamp out violence against women

As the course of the day and the week wore on, I watched as the WRISC staff resolutely kept going on with their work - like they always do, with strength, courage, and wisdom. I watched as every day they strove to empower the women and children they work with, centering their client's safety and addressing their level of risk from factors such as disrespect, coercion, social isolation, physical violence, fear, humiliation, homelessness, and threats from the men who choose to use violence in their lives.

