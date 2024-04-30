How Ballarat's Alex Crowe navigated the system to access postpartum support

"Luck and timing" helped Alex Crowe get the postpartum support she needed in Ballarat and avoid a two to three month waiting list.
While in discussions with her GP, Ms Crowe was given a referral for postnatal depression to St John's Raphael House.
"They were full and it was going to be at least a two month wait and I couldn't do that," Mr Crowe said.
She went back to her GP and was given another referral, but there was another three month wait for help.
Ms Crowe saw the Gidget Foundation were advertising their parent services at the council-run Parent Place on Sturt Street.
While Ms Crowe has a background in psychology she said she was not prepared for "how quickly" depression affected her.
"Because you are a woman [it is expected], you should instinctively be able to mother well and those motherly instincts should kick in as soon as your baby's born," Ms Crowe said.
"It's not until you're going through it that you're like, 'oh, this is not what I thought it was'.
"No matter how prepared you are for it, it's really hard."
Ms Crowe said seeing other people's highlights on social media can make things difficult.
"You see mum influencers on Instagram who just seem to have the most perfect life," she said.
"And then you're up at 2am with a screaming kid and all you can think about is I'm doing this wrong, because everyone else seems to have it so easy."
A new parenting centre has opened in Lucas as part of the Grampians Health network to help fill the need for new parents.
The space can host 10 families for a week at a time and has other dedicated rooms for day stay and telehealth appointments.
The specialist care can help parents with, sleep, feeding, child and parents relationships, exhaustion or adjustment to parenthood.
Residents from the Grampians region like Horsham or Maryborough can also access the facilities.
Early Parenting Centre nursing director Jade Odgers said you can self-refer to the clinic or be referred by a family member or GP.
Ms Odgers said you might visit the clinic because "you have a bit of anxiety or you need some skill development".
Typically Ms Odgers said they will set up a time to do an intake assessment, which will help decide if the family is best suited to spend the day in the clinic or the week.
She said the team is working to make sure it is a welcoming environment.
Ms Crowe said she would say to other parents "it is better to get checked out than not".
"You have to sometimes put yourself first to be the best parent for your child."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone."
