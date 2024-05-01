The Courier
Critical Ballarat family violence program to lose funding from June 30

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 1 2024 - 5:43pm
Cafs chief executive Wendy Sturgess. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Cafs chief executive Wendy Sturgess. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A Ballarat program that works with men who have used violence or coercive control against women is set to lose funding next month despite the issue being branded a national crisis and new figures revealing rates of family violence are far higher in regional areas.

