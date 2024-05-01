Critical Ballarat family violence program to lose funding from June 30

A Ballarat program that works with men who have used violence or coercive control against women is set to lose funding next month despite the issue being branded a national crisis and new figures revealing rates of family violence are far higher in regional areas.
Experts working in the field of men's counselling and behaviour change fear vulnerable women and children may be left at higher risk after a Magistrates Court Victoria decision to cease funding its Court Mandated Counselling Order Program (CMCOP).
Cafs runs the CMCOP in Ballarat and on April 18 was notified its funding would not be extended and it would take no new referrals after June 30.
Through the program, also known as the men's behaviour change program, the specialist family violence court can order men to complete a 20 week program that addresses a range of issues including how to regulate their emotions and how they can manage conflict.
Cafs is one of four services across the state who provide the program, with about 120 men a year taking part in Ballarat.
"There is a great deal of anxiety and stress in our community right now," said Cafs chief executive Wendy Sturgess.
"We believe this short-sighted decision to close these critical services and withdraw the funding from Cafs which has undertaken this complex and important work puts women and children in the Ballarat region in danger."
The Magistrates Court of Victoria said the existing program was unable to deliver "at the scale required" to best support behaviour change where it was most needed and had decided not to extend the program but instead "seeks to deliver behaviour change programs which are more inclusive and sustainable".
The gap in services is what Ms Sturgess fears.
"We have got a national crisis so it would be a really sad place to lay to say Ballarat your program has been stopped and we have got no timeline on when it may or may not be replaced," she said.
She is also concerned the "lack of eyes" on men in the program would leave women and children at risk.
"As a program that provides a coordinated response to keep many high-risk high-harm offenders 'in view' while also engaging with their family members, services currently provided by Cafs are critical for keeping women and children in our community safe and should not be watered down to save money," she said.
"We can have eyes across these men (in the program) and their family member in terms of managing the risk and safety."
Ms Sturgess and No to Violence which is the peak body for organisations that work with men who use family violence, have repeatedly asked Magistrates Court Victoria about a timeline for the new model and measures to be put in place in the interim, but have received no answer.
She said Cafs and other providers were willing and keen to work on a new program, a redesign of the existing program to expand its scope, eligibility and the men who are able to take part.
Only about four per cent of men who come through the specialist family violence court are offered the program. Participants must be adult, male, English speaking, and not cognitively impaired or in significantly poor mental health.
She said men with complex problems including drug and alcohol use, poor mental health, those who are disabled, or from LGBTQIA+ or culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds were currently not able to take part and any new program needed to be broader,
"Let's get a world class program," she said. "If we want to be legitimate about breaking the cycle, we have to work with these men," she said.
There is a massive cloud hanging over the whole system of court orders for men who use family violence in Victoria.- Phillip Ripper, chief executive No to Violence
"It's time to bring us providers to the table and get us to work on a new model but in the meantime roll this over and let's continue to offer a service."
No to Violence chief executive Phillip Ripper called on Victorian Premier Jacinta Allen and Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes to urgently intervene and make additional funding available to Magistrate's Court in Victoria.
"There is a massive cloud hanging over the whole system of court orders for men who use family violence in Victoria," Mr Ripper said.
"With no pathway from the courts into men's behaviour change programs, men may be left adrift with no engagement and women and children placed at greater risk."
"While we have been told that the courts are looking at new approaches, we do not know how these new models will keep women and children engaged with services, what the courts will require of men and how police, courts and correction services will be stay involved and informed about the risk posed by those men in the future."
A state government spokesperson said Attorney General Jaclyn Symes was meeting with program providers and discussing this matter with the Magistrates Court to ensure Men's Behaviour Change programs could continue to be delivered.
"Men's Behaviour Change programs are an important way to help perpetrators take responsibility for their behaviour and make changes to improve the safety of the women and children in their lives," they said.
In a statement the Magistrate's Court of Victoria said the CMCOP did not cater for the needs of substantial parts of the community.
"The court is working with current providers on transition arrangements and actively pursuing alternative, more sustainable and inclusive programs," it read.
"A new approach is needed to make a real difference and improve the safety and wellbeing of people affected by family violence across the whole community. Now is the time for change to ensure this program best reflects the community we serve."
