Abuse memorial project misses out on funding again

An important Ballarat memorial for survivors of abuse could be a topic at the upcoming federal election.
A memorial for all survivors of abuse, named Continuous Voices and supported by the City of Ballarat and state government, is still waiting for $500,000 in funding.
The project was not funded in the 2024-25 budget released by the federal government on May 14.
Ballarat MP Catherine King said it was an important memorial for Ballarat.
"Certainly in terms of future elections, that is a priority for me," she said.
Ms King said there are competitive grant processes available for the council to apply for federal assistance.
The project was launched by the City of Ballarat in 2019, and now has a $500,000 pledge from the state government and $520,000 from the council.
Blake Curran, whose father Peter Curran was one of the first people to speak out about abuse in Ballarat, said the additional third of funding would make sure the project is "the best it can be".
"It's nice to hear that she's going to take it to the election, but it would be good to get it in the budget sooner," he said.
Speaking before the state budget was handed down on May 7, mayor Des Hudson said the council was continuing to "explore opportunities" for the extra funding needed.
"This would be one of those that would ideally see a contribution from the federal [government] so that all three tiers of government are represented .... that would acknowledge the impact of institutional abuse and sexual abuse," he said.
Council's chief executive Evan King said work is continuing on the project while waiting for the funding, with a design competition under way.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
