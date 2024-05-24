The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

This somewhat controversial boss lady surprises Sturt Street motorists

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 24 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Finlayson is bringing back the art of promenading along Sturt Street and draws on Queen Victoria's birthday for inspiration on May 24, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Megan Finlayson is bringing back the art of promenading along Sturt Street and draws on Queen Victoria's birthday for inspiration on May 24, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

HER Majesty Queen Victoria demanded regal attention in Sturt Street, but it was not quite the same as the tens of thousands who packed the square for her statue unveiling 127 years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.