BMS keep its finals hopes alive with clutch victory | BHBR Tuesday Pennant round 13 results, ladder
Entering Tuesday's clash with Victoria just three points behind it, Central Wendouree had a lot to play for, and it delivered by 19 shots.
The 64-45 win helps Central Wendouree overtake Victoria in fourth.
One rink of dominance steered the victors to the win. Skippered by Heather Hopkinson, the group saluted 25-7.
Considering the other two rinks were decided by one and two shots respectively, the 18-point rink win was especially vital.
BMS has given itself a fighting chance at qualifying for finals with an upset four-shot win over City Oval.
The game came down to one rink, an utter domination that saw BMS' rink skippered by Robert Dickinson prevail 37-6.
City Oval saluted in the other two rinks and nearly made up the ground with a 33-10 win in one rink, and a four-shot win in the other.
Despite winning two rinks, City Oval ultimately fell short but took home a valuable four points to keep it clear of fourth-placed Central Wendouree.
Buninyong's clash with Creswick came down to the wire, one shot the difference between the teams.
Buninyong prevailed 57-56, despite Creswick claiming two rinks.
The rink skippered by Brian Wilcok saved the day for Buninyong, saluting 28-12.
Webbcona was too strong for Sebastopol 68 (14) - 50 (2) to jump into second on the ladder.
The rink skippered by Jennifer Shepherd was especially impressive for Webbcona, prevailing 28-16.
Midlands continued its stellar season with a 20-shot win over Clunes.
The rink skippered by David Speechley impressed, victors 28-7.
RESULTS
PREMIER
Clunes 45 (2) def by Midlands 65 (14)
Elizabeth Shields, William Hudson, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 7 lt Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 28; Valerie Jackson, Terry Kinnersly, Eileen Spong, Alan Carnegie 25 d Judy Wilson, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle 15; Lois Hudson, Leanne Dixon, Peter Brough, Paul Lythgo 13 lt Maureen Goldsmith, Gregory Plier, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 22
Central Wendouree 64 (14) def Victoria 45 (2)
Sandra Middleton, Ian Long, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 25 d Donna Leeson, Peter Hawkins, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 7; Edward Lee, Elizabeth Liston, Margaret O'Meara, Anthony Gutteridge 15 lt Alexe Hamilton, Debbie (deb) Gorin, Leslie (john) Quick, Alan Dennis 16; Meryl Holloway, John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters 24 d Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes, Robert Chapman, Richard Haddrick 22
Sebastopol 50 (2) def by Webbcona 68 (14)
Nora Walters, Suzanne Cassells, David Cassells, Ian Hedger 16 lt Coral Crawford, Murray Alpen, Colin Young, Jennifer Shepherd 28; Annette Hovey, Patricia Cole, Keith Andrews, John Hofstra 21 d Matthew Blackburn, Raylene Worsley, Thomas (tom) Clarke, Sarah Braybrook 18; Lorraine Lawrence, John Copeman, Carol Gallop, Joseph (joe) Hayes 13 lt Margaret Alpen, Joy Feltham, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 22
Buninyong 57 (12) def Creswick 56 (4)
Jarintorn (moon) Meulan, Joan Worth, Norman Hand, Wayne Morgan 15 lt Christine Boyd, Judith Caddy, William Hetherington, Gerry Flapper 29; Leonie Donelly, Stephen Falconer, Yvonne Clark, Keith Chapman 14 lt Sigrid Glasspool, Bernie O'Malley, Rebecca Cooper, Alan Annear 15; Helen Slater, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt, Brian Wilcock 28 d Jai Chamberlain, Elizabeth (liz) Hocking, Richard Irwin, Beth Huntley 12
City Oval 59 (4) def by BMS 63 (12)
Terry O'Farrell, Sally McCracken, Janine Roberts, Wayne Roberts 6 lt Bethel Ryan, Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson 37; Betty Paton, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 20 d Ivan Annear, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Jeff Ryan 16; Elizabeth Kierce, Cheryl Magrath, Peter Orr, Chris Smith 33 d Barry Harris, Julia Holton, Linda Johannsen, Michael Hampson 10
LADDER
MIDLANDS +148 shots, 150 points
WEBBCONA +63, 133
CITY OVAL +70, 125
CENTRAL WENDOUREE +36, 121
Victoria +60, 112
Buninyong -22, 105
BMS -32, 102
Creswick -14, 84
Sebastopol -107, 60
Clunes -202, 48
DIVISION ONE
Smeaton 45 (1) lt City Oval 72 (15)
Smeaton 58 (16) d Buninyong 45 (0)
Mt Xavier 77 (14) d Sebastopol 49 (2)
Beaufort 71 (16) d Central Wendouree 48 (0)
Daylesford 64 (14) d Learmonth 51 (2)
DIVISION TWO
Daylesford 41 (2) lt Invermay 64 (14)
Central Wendouree 60 (16) d City Oval 40 (0)
Sebastopol 47 (0) lt Linton 75 (16)
Victoria 94 (16) d Learmonth 33 (0)
Midlands 73 (15) d BMS 32 (1)
DIVISION THREE
Smeaton 65 (14) d Mt Xavier 64 (2)
Victoria 65 (14) d Central Wendouree 44 (2)
Buninyong 53 (2) lt Ballarat North 60 (14)
Ballarat East 49 (2) lt Bungaree 73 (14)
City Oval 63 (14) d Creswick 44 (2)
Sebastopol 62 (2) lt Ballarat 73 (14)
Webbcona 67 (14) d Midlands 61 (2)
DIVISION FOUR
Clunes 43 (12) d Midlands 32 (2)
Webbcona 35 (0) lt Linton 51 (14)
Beaufort 4B 44 (14) d Beaufort 4G 30 (0)
Victoria 44 (14) d Buninyong 37 (0)
Ballan 40 (14) d City Oval 29 (0)
