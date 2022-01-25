news, latest-news,

Entering Tuesday's clash with Victoria just three points behind it, Central Wendouree had a lot to play for, and it delivered by 19 shots. The 64-45 win helps Central Wendouree overtake Victoria in fourth. READ MORE SPORT: One rink of dominance steered the victors to the win. Skippered by Heather Hopkinson, the group saluted 25-7. Considering the other two rinks were decided by one and two shots respectively, the 18-point rink win was especially vital. BMS has given itself a fighting chance at qualifying for finals with an upset four-shot win over City Oval. The game came down to one rink, an utter domination that saw BMS' rink skippered by Robert Dickinson prevail 37-6. City Oval saluted in the other two rinks and nearly made up the ground with a 33-10 win in one rink, and a four-shot win in the other. Despite winning two rinks, City Oval ultimately fell short but took home a valuable four points to keep it clear of fourth-placed Central Wendouree. Buninyong's clash with Creswick came down to the wire, one shot the difference between the teams. Buninyong prevailed 57-56, despite Creswick claiming two rinks. The rink skippered by Brian Wilcok saved the day for Buninyong, saluting 28-12. Webbcona was too strong for Sebastopol 68 (14) - 50 (2) to jump into second on the ladder. The rink skippered by Jennifer Shepherd was especially impressive for Webbcona, prevailing 28-16. Midlands continued its stellar season with a 20-shot win over Clunes. The rink skippered by David Speechley impressed, victors 28-7.

