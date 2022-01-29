news, latest-news,

After losing star ruckman Nathan Dunstan, Hepburn wasted little time finding a replacement. Sean Tighe has joined the club. Tighe will take on a playing assistant coach role under new coach Mitch Banner. READ MORE SPORT: He crosses from Altona in the Western Region Football League. Tighe was formerly a player with Werribee and Williamstown in the VFL, winning a premiership with the latter in 2015 alongside Banner. He played two seasons with South Fremantle in the WAFL, winning a club best and fairest. As a junior, he played for the Western Jets in the NAB League, winning a best and fairest. Hepburn president Peter Pedretti said Tighe was a welcomed signing for the Burras. "Obviously he's been a well known ruckman throughout the leagues for quite a while," he said. "We were on the lookout for a ruckman, he's good mates with Mitch so we were lucky in that regard. "He's got a great footy brain, he's great with the young kids, he's looking forward to actually teaching some of our young kids, so he's been great to come on as an assistant under Mitch." Hepburn lost former star ruckman Nathan Dunstan, who departed for Redan. Pedretti said it was disappointing to lose Dunstan, but the loss was helped by finding an immediate replacement. "Nathan had a brilliant year last year, so he was a big hole to fill," he said. "We're pretty confident Sean will be able to fill that."

