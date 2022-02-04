news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Miners men's team has announced their head coach for the next three NBL1 South seasons, with Luke Sunderland taking on the role. Sunderland will also become director of coaching at Basketball Ballarat. READ MORE SPORT: He joins the Miners from Western Australia where he has most recently been the talent and coaching manager at Willetton Basketball. Sunderland, originally from Victoria, is ready for the challenge. "I am excited and humbled to accept the position of director of coaching and NBL1 men's coach with the Ballarat Miners," he said. "Ballarat is one of the premier associations in the country across all levels with a storied history and I am thankful to Neville (Ivey) and the board for the opportunity." Sunderland added he is excited to lead all coaches forward as director of coaching, from the junior ranks through to the seniors. "The juniors have been led by some highly credentialed coaches over the past years and I look to continue establishing a strong link between the juniors, youth and senior programs while helping our strong group of volunteers develop their coaching," he said. Basketball Ballarat senior elite committee chair Cameron Moore said Sunderland stood out among some quality candidates. "Luke demonstrated particular strengths in player and coach development which are key elements for the future of our program as we continue to build and grow our local athlete and coaching pool," he said. Sunderland and his family are set to arrive in Ballarat in early March ahead of the season tip-off. The Miners men's and women's teams kick-off their respective seasons on Saturday, April 23 against the Geelong Supercats at Selkirk Stadium.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/2ef7ce48-5818-4beb-b4f2-671b979a04f7.JPG/r0_196_4480_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg