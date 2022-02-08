news, latest-news,

Works have started on upgrades to a busy CBD intersection which will connect the shared path that runs through the Sturt Street median with a new pedestrian crossing. Crews were at the intersection of Sturt Street and Drummond Street today as the early stages of the works commenced. As part of the works, new LED traffic and pedestrian lights and kerbs will be installed, along with new line markings and signage as the intersection is redesigned to provide a safer crossing point for cyclists and pedestrians. The new crossing will be located on the southern side of the median, closest to the westbound lanes of Sturt Street and works are expected to take up to four months to complete. The new signals will be pedestrian-operated and connect the shared path, that will run the length of Sturt Street, on either side of Drummond Street. The intersection of Sturt Street and Drummond Street is one of the busiest in Ballarat, used by about 35,000 vehicles per day, servicing the hospital and health care precinct, schools and businesses. IN OTHER NEWS: Traffic management measures will be in place and traffic flow is planned to be maintained in all directions during the works, along with emergency vehicle access, but significant disruptions to traffic are expected, particularly during peak periods. Traffic management will include 40km/h speed limits and lane closures while there will also be alternate pedestrian access in place for the duration of the works. While preliminary works have started, Regional Roads Victoria said traffic management measures will be in place from sometime next week. Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison said the upgrade would make the road network safer for all users. "As Ballarat continues to grow, we're making sure that we're delivering the transport infrastructure the community needs," she said. "Delivering these vital works at one of Ballarat's busiest intersections means better access to hospitals, health services, schools, public transport and local businesses in the area."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/81c81bda-e8a3-408d-a2d2-84b508984db5.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg