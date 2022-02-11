Treahna's rolling with change in wheely big trip to Lexton

news, latest-news,

ROLLING around and around a Ballarat park initially seemed to Treahna Herbertson as a slightly maddening prospect. But, after another change of plans, Ms Herbertson was relieved to finally have her mission on a roll - and with some surprising reactions. The Wodonga woman had been training to rollerskate from the border to her childhood hometown Lexton in late November. Permit and pandemic issues on top of her up-and-down health journey have instead taken Ms Herbertson to making her way around and around Djila-tjarriu park in Alfredon since Sunday on skates, bike and skateboard. She aims to clock up 500 kilometres this week before the big finale - rollerskating from the Miners Rest saleyards to Lexton on Saturday. At the same time, Ms Herbertson has been telling herself it was okay if she did not quite reach her ambitious kilometre goal - she would still get to Lexton and that would be a massive achievement. Before the pandemic, the roll was to honour Ms Herbertson's mum who died of cancer 10 years ago. Now Ms Herbertson is also raise awareness for Hashimoto Disease, and other auto-immune diseases, having been living with this for almost two years. Insomnia, "brain fog", muscle fatigue, hair loss and dry skin are some symptoms Ms Herbertson experiences with Hasimoto, an under-active thyroid condition. Exercise helps her cope mentally and physically. "I need a goal to help me try and deal with it all," Ms Herbertson said. "For me, I found I was battling anxiety, insomnia and depression with it, once I figured out my triggers. "...I also have a strict diet, which helped with my energy and I do a lot of Pilates and strength work for my muscles. I can twitch a lot in my legs and it helps to keep my them strong." IN OTHER NEWS Neighbours to the park have started to notice Ms Herbertson's round trips each day. Many have wandered over to read the sign near her team's camp. One man stopped to talk with Ms Herbertson, thanking him for helping to better understand what his mum was experiencing with an auto-immune condition. This, she said, helped make all the hard work worthwhile. There is plenty of support for Ms Herbertson from Albury-Wodonga, including those teaching her to ride a skateboard and rollerskate, and loved ones have been turning up in force on training runs and in Ballarat. Ms Herbertson's uncle arrived from Queensland to ride a little with her, her aunt is helping with the cooking, a niece in the United States has been video calling while she rides along on an exercise bike in her Seattle home. Ballarat-based Mandy Cheesman, Ms Herbertson's best friend, has been with her every step of the way, "the good the bad and the ugly", in her health journey and now in the roll. Any extra money Ms Herbertson can raise will be donated to St John of God Ballarat Hospital's cancer ward, in memory of her mum. While on her roll in Alfredton, Ms Herbertson is already considering where she might train to conquer next, across Australia and in the US. But she can hardly wait for a likely emotional arrival into Lexton by lunchtime on Saturday. Follow Treahna on social media at Herbie's Warriors. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/1aa7d755-77bc-467c-84e8-eb4371149df9.jpg/r0_209_3955_2444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg