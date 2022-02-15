news, latest-news,

MOUNTAIN Biking will be a Classic first for Olympic marathon man Steve Moneghetti but he knows these challenging trails well. Creswick forest has long been his playground as a runner. The long-time Ballarat Cycle Classic ambassador had always opted to get on a road bike for the mass community participation event, excepting last year with the trial of distance runs that now form a separate carnival. But it was on the mountain bike that Moneghetti felt more comfortable when it came to cycling. "I'm on the mountain bike a bit when training running guys and girls," Moneghetti said. "The course is challenging. I know the track well with running and it is hard enough to run on, let alone do on a bike. "It is beautiful out there and I think mountain biking is as close as you can get to running. A lot of mountain bike guys and girls say it is really invigorating." Moneghetti said he could understand why there was a growing popularity in the similarly nature-based gravel riding, which Classic organisers had introduced as an event a day before the traditional Sunday program. There were not the same traffic dangers or perceived pressures to stick with groups as road rides. "You do it in your own time and at your own pace - it's you versus the course more," Moneghetti said. "(The gravel grind) is a nice extension of the event. I genuinely think the Classic is an event people like to do, whether they are on the bike or walking. "Organisers have also realised there are more people on gravel rides, they are flexible and willing to keep up with what's happening in the community." Ballarat Cycle Classic will host road rides from 50 kilometres to the SPUD100 (160km, or 100 miles) as well as a 6km lake ride. Mountain bike courses range from 30 to 50kms and there is also the 28km family adventure ride and 45km gravel grind. Families can also bring their pets along for the much-loved walking lap of the lake. Every cent from entry fees directly supports Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, named in honour of the Ballarat teenager who was the first to rally for homegrown cancer research before her death in 1991. READ MORE "I'd like to think Fiona would be so proud," Moneghetti said. "The Classic is such an iconic Ballarat event now. So many people come from across the state to compete, raising funds for the Ballarat community and a Ballarat facility that receives no government support. "The Classic is an investment making a difference in people's lives." Ballarat Cycle Classic is on Sunday, with the gravel grind on Saturday. Enter: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/2d589f66-6286-410e-8f4b-83d3c4009a6b.jpg/r0_144_4202_2518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg