GAIL Elsey says her grandson Nathan is nearly the same age as his aunt Fiona when she had her photo taken on a bike for The Courier to raise cancer awareness, 31 years ago. Cycling was one of Fiona Elsey's favourite hobbies. Now Nathan Elsey, aged 12, rides with his family to carry on Fiona's legacy of hope in research. Fiona was 13 when she started fundraising for cancer research. She was realising the vital importance of research while facing her own mortality. Fiona was undergoing own aggressive treatment for Ewing's sarcoma, a cancer that forms in bone and soft tissue. Research allowed her a little extra precious time. Gail Elsey said she would be eternally grateful to the Ballarat community for its continued support of homegrown cancer research at the institute named in her daughter's honour. Ms Elsey never ceased to be humbled by the community support shown in the annual Ballarat Cycle Classic - an event, now in it's 15th year, she said Fiona would have loved. Every cent from registrations directly supports internationally-renowned work at Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. "The day is always great and there are people riding bikes for someone they lost or who is undergoing treatment, but at the end of the day, the event gives people hope. That's what research does," Ms Elsey said. Fiona is never far from her family's minds. Ms Elsey said Fiona's nephews and nieces, who she never got to meet, are so proud of Fiona, her vision and how they can help fulfill her legacy. All will be out in action either riding or walking in this weekend's Cycle Classic. Fiona's cousin Anthony Stephens and his son Will are set to be course marshalls. Ms Elsey said the Classic was a great event because you could ride or walk as a family unit or with loved ones. READ MORE "When you look at the past two year, everyone's lives have changed but cancer has not stopped," Ms Elsey said. "People have continued to be diagnosed with cancer every day. Research is important to these people. "It is important to keep supporting and to have funding for such good quality researchers...The calibre of knowledge we have here in Ballarat is important to hold on to. Community support makes that happen." Ms Elsey said so much had changed in cancer care and research in Ballarat alone in the three decades since Fiona had died: "Imagine what the next 10 years could be like". Ballarat Cycle Classic offers road rides, mountain bike courses and a family friendly pet walk for all ages and abilities. Details: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au. WHAT: Ballarat Cycle Classic, the major fundraiser for the homegrown Fioan Elsey Cancer Research Institute. WHEN: February 19 and 20. Saturday is set for the new gravel grind. Sunday is for the much-loved, traditional event program. WHY: One hundred per cent of entry fees directly supports FECRI's world-class work into better treatment and understanding of cancers. FECRI receives no government funding and relies on community support. EVENTS: 45-kilometre gravel grind; mountain biking 30km, 40km, 50km; road rides 50km, 60km, 85km, 100km and Spud100 (160km); family adventure ride 25km and lap of lake on bike or by foot (pets welcome).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/ea9bef5d-7482-4130-a190-30c065d3dad7.jpg/r0_237_4705_2895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg