news, latest-news,

PUPPIES Cleo and Lou Lou are keen to put their best paws forward for cancer research - if their humans agree. Cleo's owner Adam Stevens and Lou Lou's Thomas Azarnikow still want to make sure their furry friends are also on their best behaviour for the challenge. Stevens, Azarnikow and PETstock colleague Marsha Manoiloff, with her experienced pooches Lucy and Ritchie, have been warming up to help take the lead in Ballarat Cycle Classic's popular pet-friendly walk on Sunday morning. This is the sixth year PETstock has thrown its support behind the six-kilometre lake walk as part of the annual event. Azarnikow, who was out on course last year, said the Classic was a whole lot of fun for everyone. "There were a lot more dogs and a lot more people than I expected," Azarnikow said. "And there was so much going on." READ MORE PETstock, which was founded in Ballarat, is well-known for its workplace fitness, such as hot laps, in challenging workers to regularly get up and move from their desks - even during pandemic lockdowns when possible. The company's pawsome brigade also likes to get involved. Stevens said bringing dogs along to the Classic was a fun way to exercise. He is preparing to get out and see what it's all about for the first time. "It's a great initiative and gets an awesome turnout," Stevens said."It's good for PETstock to get among the community too, being a company that started in Ballarat, and give back." Every cent raised from Classic registrations directly supports internationally-renowned studies at Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. The Classic is the biggest annual fundraiser for FECRI, which receives no government funding and is Australia's only regional based cancer research institute. In the past two years, despite the pandemic, the Classic has allowed FECRI to launch new cancer research projects, including a targeted look into highly aggressive triple-negative breast cancers The Classic offers events for all ages and abilities across a range of road rides, mountain biking and adventure rides and the much-loved pet-friendly lap of the lake. A gravel grind will form part of the program this year, gearing things up on the Saturday ahead of the traditional Sunday program. Entries remain open up to the start of each ride or walk. Event organisers are keen to rally more community support ahead of the Classic. Details: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/ad2a9741-7c83-452a-9ff9-d9fc9564cf51.jpg/r0_582_4486_3117_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg